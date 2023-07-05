3 shot, one fatally, in Brockton overnight

A person was killed and two others injured in an overnight shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Monday.
The shooting did not appear to be random, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, which said state and local police were investigating.
The shooting was reported about 1:48 a.m. Monday near the corner of Tremont and Fulton streets.
Officials didn't say if anyone was custody or identify the victims.
