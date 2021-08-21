Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maynard

3 Teens Shot at House Party in Maynard

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning

By Mike Manzoni and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three teens were shot at a house party in Maynard, Massachusetts, overnight, according to police.

Maynard police said they received a call around 2:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Cindy Lane. When they arrived, they discovered that three teenage victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Those responsible for the shooting had already left the scene, police said. No arrests have been made yet.

The injuries suffered by the three teens are serious but not believed to be life threatening, police said. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Police said their investigation has determined that the shooting occurred during a party at the home, which grew beyond the number of expected guests. They are not sure exactly how many people were in attendance.

The shooting remains under investigation by Maynard and state police, with assistance from Acton, Concord and Sudbury police. Cindy Lane remains shut down as a result of the investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

Hurricane Bob 18 hours ago

Here's What It Looked Like When Hurricane Bob Hit Massachusetts in 1991

Charlie Baker 23 hours ago

Baker Urges Mass. to Hunker Down Ahead of Tropical Storm Henri's Arrival

This article tagged under:

MaynardMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceshootingConcord
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us