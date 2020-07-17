3-Year-Old Injured in Worcester Shooting Incident

A 3-year-old child was injured as a result of a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, according to police.

The child, who suffered a minor leg injury, was found with several other people inside a car that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. It remains unclear if the injury was a gunshot wound, according to police.

Worcester police said they responded to Harding Street after receiving reports of gunshots around 8:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to send an anonymous text to 274637 (TIPWPD) or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detectives Bureau at (508) 799-8651.