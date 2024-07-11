34-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing his grandfather in Maine

Daniel MacIsaac is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his grandfather, Ronald McCarthy, in Limington, officials say

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather in Limington, Maine, this week.

State police troopers responded to a July Street home around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday for an alleged assault and found the homeowner, identified as 91-year-old Ronald McCarthy, suffering from injuries to his neck, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCarthy was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials say McCarthy's grandson, identified as 34-year-old Daniel MacIsaac, of Limington, stabbed McCarthy and then fled the scene.

Troopers located MacIsaac and arrested him without incident. He was taken to the York County Jail and charged with attempted murder and violation of conditions of release.

Police haven't said what they believe the motive was in the stabbing, or provided further details on the second charge that MacIsaac is facing.

An investigation is ongoing.

