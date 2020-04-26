Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

37-Year-Old Man Killed in Head-on Car Crash in Easton

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fatal crash on Bay Road

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 37-year-old man was killed Sunday when his car was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Easton, Massachusetts, according to local officials.

Scott A. Lewis, of South Easton, died from his injuries after his Kia and a Cadillac Escalade collided, the Bristol County District Attorney said.

Easton police and fire responded to the area of 539 Bay Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a head-on collision. First responders rendered aid to both victims involved in the crash, but Lewis was pronounced dead on scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. High School Senior Creates ‘Pandemic Song’

First Alert Weather 5 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Parts of Northern New England Could See 6 Inches of Snow

The driver of the Escalade, identified as a 25-year-old Easton man, was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There's no immediate word on what may have caused the fatal crash.

Bay Road remained closed Sunday afternoon at the intersection with Dean Street to accommodate the ongoing investigation. 

The incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police, along with Easton Police detectives and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State Policefatal crashEastonbay road
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us