Multiple area fire departments are responding to a large fire in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

North Andover Fire confirmed they are providing mutual aid to the 5-alarm fire on Saratoga Street. Numerous other area departments are also responding.

#Lawrence Saratoga Street, 4 alarm fires, Nine engines at the fire, deputy requesting more. Mutual aid now includes Danvers, Middleton, Dracut, SalemNH, Haverhill — Jill Harmacinski (@EagleTribJill) April 4, 2021

Engine 2 is en route to Lawrence for their 4 Alarm fire involving multiple buildings. — Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) April 4, 2021

The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the area.

There is no word yet on any injuries.