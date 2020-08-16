Local

Groveland

4-Alarm Fire Ravages Groveland Home

Two firefighters battling the flames were brought to the hospital for heat exhaustion

By Alec Greaney

Groveland Fire Department

A four-alarm fire consumed a home in Groveland overnight, sending two firefighters to the hospital as crews worked to contain it.

The fire began at 25 Broad Street after an explosion around 10:30 p.m., according to a 911 call from a neighbor, who said they also saw the fire start and ran to wake the residents of the house.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze by 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, as surrounding stations from 11 nearby towns, including West Newbury, Newbury and Newburyport, provided assistance.

Two firefighters were hospitalized after suffering heat exhaustion. They were treated and have since been released, the Groveland Fire Department said.

“Because of the additions to the home and the voids in the way the residence was constructed, it was difficult to get to the fire,” said Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine. “The teamwork and mutual aid system worked perfectly in getting this blaze knocked down, and everyone did an outstanding job.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

