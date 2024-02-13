4 arrested after death of 1-year-old in RI

Four people are facing charges after the death of a 1-year-old child in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Emergency crews responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to Arthur Street, where the child was found unresponsive. He later died at Hasbro Children's Hospital, according to the outlet.

Police said the child had significant facial bruising.

Authorities did not publicly identify the victim or release further details about his death.

WJAR reported Tuesday that 25-year-old Joao Resendes had been charged with manslaughter, child abuse and child endangerment. Three women, identified as 22-year-old Carolina Ledo, 32-year-old Carla Sousa and 25-year-old Daniela Ledo, are also charged with child endangerment.

All four suspects are Pawtucket residents. The three women have been arraigned, while Resendes has an arraignment scheduled Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys.