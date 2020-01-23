Local
Encore Boston Harbor

4 Indicted in Violent Assault in Encore Boston Harbor Elevator

By Marc Fortier

encore boston harbor view
Four people have been indicted in connection with a violent assault in an elevator at the Encore Boston Harbor casino last year.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey's office, Matthew Haley, 27, of Cambridge, and Jose Mercado, 32, of Boston, were indicted Thursday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on one count each of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot). Haley was also indicted on one count of assault and battery.

An Encore employee, Brittany Dawson, 24, of Stoneham, was indicted along with Leilani Reyes, 20, of Somerville, on one count each of impeding a gaming investigation. Dawson was also indicted on one count of acting as an accessory after the fact.

All four will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

According to the investigation, video surveillance from the casino allegedly revealed that on the morning of Oct. 23, 2019, Haley punched a man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor of an elevator. Haley then allegedly repeatedly kicked and stomped on the man's head and body, with Mercado joining in on the assault.

Reyes allegedly watched while Dawson held the door to the parking garage from the elevator bay open for the men to escape and then drove them away from the casino. The victim and the defendants were reportedly strangers.

Encore Boston Harbor
