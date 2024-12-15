Boston

4 injured in Boston crash on Saturday

One person was believed to have been seriously injured

By Marc Fortier

Four people were injured in a crash in Boston on Saturday, according to police.

Boston police said the 2-car crash was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Triman Parkway. They said four people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

One of the victims is believed to have suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, but police said it is unclear at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

