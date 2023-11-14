Springfield

4 injured in Springfield shooting, police say

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, say they found multiple gunshot victims Tuesday afternoon on Morgan Street

Police say four people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to Morgan Street around 6:20 p.m. to find multiple gunshot victims, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Two people suffered serious injuries, while two other people's wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

The police department said its homicide unit is investigating.

Authorities did not say if any arrests had been made.

No further information was immediately available.

