4 injured in Springfield shooting, police say

Police say four people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to Morgan Street around 6:20 p.m. to find multiple gunshot victims, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Two people suffered serious injuries, while two other people's wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

The police department said its homicide unit is investigating.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not say if any arrests had been made.

No further information was immediately available.