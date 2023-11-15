Billerica

Multiple-vehicle crash with fuel tanker spill on Route 3 in Billerica

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts State Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker spill on Route 3 north in Billerica on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. State police said the tanker was carrying several thousand gallons of fuel when it rolled over and is leaking fuel from the top of the tank.

Hazmat and environmental teams are at the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions are closed and detours are in place. The lane closures are expected to remain in place for the "foreseeable future," according to state police.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. retailers aren't expecting a big spike in spending this holiday season

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

With about $62M, Mass. expands financial aid programs for college students

This article tagged under:

BillericaMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us