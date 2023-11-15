Massachusetts State Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker spill on Route 3 north in Billerica on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. State police said the tanker was carrying several thousand gallons of fuel when it rolled over and is leaking fuel from the top of the tank.

Hazmat and environmental teams are at the scene.

UPDATE-Tanker is leaking fuel from top of tank. Hazmat and environmental response ongoing. Lane closures remain in place for foreseeable future. https://t.co/TFUKgvyry6 pic.twitter.com/giXSkYImNK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2023

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions are closed and detours are in place. The lane closures are expected to remain in place for the "foreseeable future," according to state police.

Tractor trailer rollover with fuel spill in #Billerica on US-3-NB, SB at Exit 76. US-3 SB/NB directions are currently closed. NB detoured at Exit 76, SB Detoured at Exit 79. Expect delays and seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 15, 2023

No further details were released.