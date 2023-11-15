Police in Mass. town say credit card skimmer found at local Market Basket store

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, say a credit card skimmer was found at a local Market Basket store, and they are asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects believed to be responsible.

This comes one day after police in Concord, New Hampshire -- about 65 miles to the north -- said that credit card skimmers had been found at local Market Basket and Walmart stores. Police have said the same two men have been installing similar devices at stores across New England.

Reading police said they received a call on Oct. 30 from a security and loss prevention worker at Market Basket saying that a skimming device had been found on a credit card machine at a register at the store several days earlier on Oct. 26.

The device was located by Market Basket employees on the same day it was placed, and a review of data by the store's IT department indicates that it was removed before any customer data could be stolen. A review of surveillance video shows that one suspect distracted a clerk while the other placed the skimming device on the credit card machine.

One of the suspects is described as a male wearing a black hat, face mask, black jacket, white shirt, black jeans and white shoes. The other is decribed as a male wearing a black hat, face mask, black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

Reading police said they are investigating the incident with the assistance of law enforcement partners in other communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Anyone with information is asked to call 781-944-1212.

The Concord, New Hampshire, incidents occurred on Oct. 19 at a Walmart on Loudon Road and on Oct. 27 at a Market Basket on Storrs Street. Similar devices have also found at Market Basket stores in Nashua, New Hampshire, and in Haverhill and Somerville in Massachusetts, according to company officials.

Devices used steal credit card data were installed at multiple Market Basket and Walmart stores in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.