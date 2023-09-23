Boston

4 people assaulted near Berklee College of Music

Boston police said all of the assaults are being investigated

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple people reported to police that they were assaulted Saturday evening near Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Boston police said officers responded to the area of Boylston Street and Hemenway Street around 5:48 p.m. and spoke with campus police who said a victim was assaulted outside of 153 Massachusetts Avenue. They had refused medical treatment.

Two other victims told officers they were assaulted outside the area of 1 Haviland Street. Both of those victims were treated on scene, police said.

A fourth victim was assaulted in the area of 1130 Boylston Street and refused medical treatment.

Officers canvassed the area unsuccessfully.

All assaults are being investigated at this time. Further information was not available Saturday night.

