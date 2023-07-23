Local

Boston

4 people rescued from Boston Harbor after boat starts to sink

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a mayday call at 4:50 p.m. for a vessel taking on water at the northwest side of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Life-vest-safety-us-coast-g

Multiple people had to be rescued on Sunday after the boat they were on began sinking in Boston Harbor.

Massachusetts State Police had limited information but confirmed their marine unit rescued several people from a capsized or sinking boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a mayday call at 4:50 p.m. for a vessel taking on water at the northwest side of Peddocks Island. There were four passengers on board who were all wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard said crews were dispatched to the scene but noted state police quickly responded and safely rescued all passengers from the water.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
