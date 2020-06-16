Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Shirley

4-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Pool

A mother called for help after her young child was pulled from a pool in Shirley

By John Moroney

A couple of passersby gave CPR to a four-year-old boy who was found in an above ground pool Monday.

The mother of the boy found in him in the water at their home on Lawton Road in Shirley around 4:30 p.m. and ran to the road yelling for help. A woman began giving him CPR and later told police she had only seen it done in the movies.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Shortly after, an off-duty fire chief from Acton who was driving home stopped to help. The Acton Fire Chief used an AED, Ambu-Bag and suctioned water out of the child's mouth until the Shirley Fire Department, EMS and police arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later flown to one in Boston. No word on his condition this morning.

Coronavirus

coronavirus 7 hours ago

‘A Long Time Coming’: Families Excited to Visit Loved Ones Again at Soldiers’ Home

phone scammers 7 hours ago

Scammers Are Posing As Contact Tracers to Get Your Personal Information: BBB

This article tagged under:

Shirleygood SamaritanActon FirepoolShirley Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us