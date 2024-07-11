missing child

MISSING CHILD: 4-year-old with autism missing in Sutton

Sutton Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old with autism in Sutton, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon.

Eva was last seen near Peachtree Drive. There is a heavy police presence in the area as they search for her. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

More details were not immediately available.

