5 Children Removed From ‘Deplorable' Manchester Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department.

Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include felony criminal restraint, five counts of endangering the welfare of child, and in Kraulkin's case, a felony charge of witness tampering.

On Jan. 7, a Department of Public Works employee reported that a young boy on the 400 block of Lake Avenue was yelling out a window that he could not get out, according to a news release Friday from the Manchester Police Department. An officer who responded also heard the boy yelling and saw him in a sunroom with bars on the window, according to the release.

Police officers knocked on the door of the home, and could "immediately smell a strong odor coming from inside," the release said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Legault was reportedly hesitant to let officers inside after answering the door, but ultimately agreed, revealing what the department has described as "deplorable" conditions.

The home allegedly had a strong odor of urine and feces, animal waste on the floor and trash throughout. Police said that a gate was in front of the sunroom door, which was shut, and when it was opened by Legault, there was a wet discolored mattress and feces on the floor.

Along with the boy in the sunroom, there were four other children in the house, all of whom were under 14, police said. Authorities removed the children from the home due to the condition of it, they said.

Legault and Krauklin were both expected Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North for an arraignment.

It wasn't immediately clear if either had obtained an attorney to respond to the charges they face.