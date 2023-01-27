Local

assault

Man Wanted for Hitting Woman, Taking Her Baby in Manchester, NH, Police Say

Following what police called "a significant search," the baby, 5 months old, was found in a building on Bismark Street where investigators discovered Kevin Voisine's car

By Asher Klein

Kevin Voisine
Manchester, NH, Police Department

A man accused of hitting a woman and taking her baby -- who was later found -- is wanted by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said Friday.

Anyone who has information about the location of Kevin Voisine, 28, is asked to call Manchester police. He's wanted on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers were initially called to a building on Varney Street about 9:45 p.m., where the assault took place and the baby was taken, police said.

Following what police called "a significant search," the baby, 5 months old, was found in a building on Bismark Street where investigators discovered Voisine's car. The child was taken to a hospital to be checked out; police didn't share their condition.

Officers said Voisine had stopped at several places on the west side of Manchester, police said, but he wasn't found at the location on Bismark Street along with the his car and the child.

Anyone with information about Voisine is asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.

This article tagged under:

assaultNew HampshireMANCHESTER
