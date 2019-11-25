5 Dead Goats Dumped in Garbage Bags in Gilford, NH

Five dead goats were put in garbage bags and dumped in New Hampshire, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Gilford Police said Monday that the goats had been placed near an old cell tower at the top of Liberty Hill Road.

While authorities did not say how they died, several of them seemed to be malnourished, according to police.

The animals' bodies were dumped in the last day or two, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-527-4737.