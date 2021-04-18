5 Endangered Pit Bulls Rescued in Dorchester; Man Arrested

Authorities rescued and recovered five pit bulls while executing a search warrant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night, and a man at the home was arrested on multiple charges.

Boston police detectives along with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Boston Animal Control were searching 5 Toledo Terrace when they found the endangered animals and equipment used for training dogs for fighting.

According to police, they also found one high capacity magazine, a significant amount of marijuana, labels for packaging marijuana for sale, and several other items used in the training and breeding of dogs for the purpose of dog fighting.

As a result of the search, Boston police arrested Javier Ruperto, 42, of Dorchester, for operating an illegal kennel, tethering and confinement of animals, animal cruelty, training and possession of animals, possession class D drugs with intent to distribute, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Police did not say when Ruperto is due in court.