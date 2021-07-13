5-Year-Old ‘Mighty Quinn' Throws Out First Pitch at Red Sox Game

Five-year-old Quinn Waters, also known as "The Mighty Quinn," threw out the first pitch at Saturday's Boston Red Sox game.

Waters, from Weymouth, Massachusetts, has inspired the country with his courage since his 2019 diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a tumor on the brain stem. Despite making gains, earlier this year doctors found two new growths.

Quinn is known to be a Bruins superfan. But on Saturday, he got a chance to meet some of his heroes on the Red Sox and even see the Green Monster.

His parents said he made plenty of memories at Fenway Park.

“We've seen so many big, memorable moments at Fenway Park, so for us to see Quinn out there was a pretty surreal moment,” said his mother, Tara Waters, who is a Quincy police officer.

His parents said Quinn is teaching them to be brave.