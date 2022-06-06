53K Mass. Driver's Licenses, ID Cards Being Replaced After Printer Mishap

More than 50,000 new driver's licenses and identification cards are being mailed out in Massachusetts Monday because of a printing error.

IDEMIA, the company that prints the credentials, began to send some residents of Massachusetts new credentials on Monday, according to a statement.

The credentials were valid but lacked a particular fraud protection feature, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation told The Boston Globe.

IDEMIA said they notified the Registry of Motor Vehicles on May 25 of the issue with a printer. A total of 53,680 driver licenses and identification cards featured an anomaly caused by the printer.

"Starting June 6, and through the week, replacement cards are being mailed to individuals who received one of the cards with an anomaly. Those who receive replacement cards are being instructed to destroy their old card," the statement said.

"No other action is required. There are no impacts to any license holder’s driving record," it continued.