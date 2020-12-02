6 Vehicles Catch Fire at Boxborough Tow Lot

Firefighters helped extinguish a fire involving six vehicles at a tow lot in Boxborough, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

No injuries or structural damage were reported, according to police.

Boxborough Fire responded to multi-car fire this morning at CBK auto. No injuries or structural damage. pic.twitter.com/XmEeSUcdtz — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) December 2, 2020

The fire at CBK Automotive Repair on Massachusetts Avenue was reported around 5:21 a.m., fire officials said.

Ken Carroll, who has owned CBK Automotive for 30 years, said he got a call from police as he was headed to the scene.

"The flames were probably about 25 to 30 feet," he said. "I'm glad that they kept it away from the building."

Once a firefighter himself, Carroll said he jumped into action to help Boxborough firefighters get the situation under control.

"I hit it with the dry chem and as soon as it killed the oxygen, they killed the water and foam," he said.

Fire officials said the bulk of the fire was knocked down by 5:54 a.m.

Caroll said six cars caught fire. All of them had been towed there and were already damaged from crashes or other incidents.

The CBK Automotive building and tow trucks were spared.

"I thought it was going," Carroll said. "But there goes 2020, you know?"

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Carroll speculated that it might have been a shorted wire or something similar. Police said they will be checking surveillance cameras to see if they can get any clues as to how the fire may have started.