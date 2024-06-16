9-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Woonsocket, RI

A boy riding his bike was hit by a vehicle in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, this weekend.

Woonsocket police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the 9-year-old was struck just before 5 p.m. Saturday near Hope and West streets.

The boy was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a possible broken leg, according to WJAR.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the police investigation, WJAR reports. No charges have been filed.