Two Residents Rescued From Burning Building in South Boston

No injuries were reported, fire officials said

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were rescued from a burning building in South Boston on Monday morning.

Boston fire said first arriving companies rescued two occupants from a second floor fire on McDonough Way. One person had to be rescued from a second-story window using a ground ladder.

The fire was first reported shortly after 11 a.m.

Video shot by a neighbor shows a firefighter ascending the ground ladder to help a resident escape out the window as smoke pours from the building.

No injuries were reported.

