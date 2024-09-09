A bit of Ireland in Boston: New Irish pub opens in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a traditional Irish pub was planning to open in Dorchester and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to an article from Caught in Dot (via the Instagram page for the place), Scobie's Cafe & Bar is now open in Adams Village, moving into a space by the corner of Adams Street and Gallivan Boulevard. As mentioned earlier, the new place has the feel of the rural pubs found along the West Coast of Ireland and that John and Anne Lydon, who own the spot, are also behind the Shamrock Pub in South Boston.

Originally, it had appeared that Scobie's would have a Gallivan Boulevard address, but now it looks like its actual address is 782 Adams Street, Dorchester, MA, 02124.

