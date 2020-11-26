A Dry Thanksgiving Evening After a Day of Rain

What's for dessert? What's not for dessert is more like it.

How about a walk first? The weather seems to be cooperating for most. Heavier rain is ending with the setting sun. In Maine, the cold air and patchy ice is also easing. The temperature warmed to 60 degrees in much of southern New England, and that warmer breeze from the south is gradually eroding the left over chill from last night. Patchy fog and drizzle remain behind the steadier rain, but gradual drying is expected overnight.

We dry out tonight as the cold front heads through. Temperatures fall to the 50s south, 40s and 30s north with a clearing sky. Some patchy fog is possible early in southeastern New England.

The dry weather dominates as high pressure settles in for the rest of the long holiday weekend. Friday we see increasing clouds, but highs in southern New England may still reach the 50s to near 60, north in the 40s and 50s. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with highs in the low 50s but a few showers and snow showers in higher elevations, head through by evening and overnight. This cold front cools us off to the 40s and low 50s for Sunday with a sunny sky.

Another First Alert is issued for Monday and Tuesday as a potent low pressure system moves slowly through the Midwest. This system could stall and give us repeated waves of heavy rain and strong winds from the southwest. Stay tuned for updates on this storm from the First Alert weather team.