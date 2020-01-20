Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Patriots

A Pats Fan’s Message to Tom Brady is Clear: Don’t Leave

Mystery fan urges the quarterback to stay by writing a message in the snow

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

@3rdhouse

One Patriots fan made a message clear to Tom Brady: Stay.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Patriots fans really don't want beloved quarterback Tom Brady playing for another team.

The Boston Public Garden lagoon had a specific message written Sunday afternoon. A fan wrote "Stay Tom" in the snow on the ground.

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP is not under contract for next season.

Brady, who will be 43 next season, has repeatedly said he wants to play until he is 45. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 51 mins ago

Aggressive Coyote Attacked Woman in NH: Report

Vermont 2 hours ago

Vermont Voters May Cast Presidential Primary Ballots Early

The quarterback talked about his future in an interview on Westwood One radio and said that he will embrace the future "with open arms."

"I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job," Brady said

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNFLTom BradyfootballBill Belichick
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us