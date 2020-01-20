A Pats Fan’s Message to Tom Brady is Clear: Don’t Leave

Patriots fans really don't want beloved quarterback Tom Brady playing for another team.

The Boston Public Garden lagoon had a specific message written Sunday afternoon. A fan wrote "Stay Tom" in the snow on the ground.

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP is not under contract for next season.

Brady, who will be 43 next season, has repeatedly said he wants to play until he is 45.

The quarterback talked about his future in an interview on Westwood One radio and said that he will embrace the future "with open arms."

"I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job," Brady said