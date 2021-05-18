Local

Randolph

Police Search Underway After Gunfire Reported in Randolph

Aerial footage showed a large police presence in the residential neighborhood.

An active police investigation is underway in a Randolph, Massachusetts neighborhood Tuesday morning after reports of gunfire.

A large police presence was the area of High and Chestnut streets after police received reports of multiple shots fired.

Massachusetts State Police were on the scene and searching for suspects was underway.

Aerial footage at one point showed officers at the door of a home.

No further information was immediately available.

This is developing story and will be updated additional information.

