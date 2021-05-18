Police Search Underway After Gunfire Reported in Randolph

An active police investigation is underway in a Randolph, Massachusetts neighborhood Tuesday morning after reports of gunfire.

A large police presence was the area of High and Chestnut streets after police received reports of multiple shots fired.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts State Police were on the scene and searching for suspects was underway.

Aerial footage at one point showed officers at the door of a home.

No further information was immediately available.

This is developing story and will be updated additional information.