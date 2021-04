A heavy, 5-alarm fire broke out at a multistory hotel in Hyannis Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The blaze at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel at 213 Ocean Street began around 2:30 p.m., Hyannis Fire said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts said they were responding to the scene, and an unknown number of adults and children were reportedly being displaced.

#LowerCape Red Cross responding to a HMF- Hotel Motel Fire in #Barnstable (#Hyannis) where an unknown number of adults and an unknown number of children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort and canteen services to first-responders and people impacted. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) April 25, 2021

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.