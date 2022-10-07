All Migrants Flown to Mass. Have Been Moved Off Joint Base Cape Cod

All of the nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants who were moved to Joint Base Cape Cod after being flown to Martha's Vineyard by the state of Florida have now been moved to alternative housing off the base our out of Massachusetts, officials said Friday.

There were 49 migrants who took the state up on its offer to relocate them from Martha's Vineyard — where they were left on Sept. 14 by an immigrant relocation program run by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — to Joint Base Cape Cod several days later.

All have been either brought to "alternative housing" or left the state for other "opportunities," according to a statement from the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

"The Administration is grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options," the statement said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Leaders in Massachusetts are urging the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent planes filled with migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker had always seen the migrant housing mission at the military base in Buzzards Bay as a temporary solution.

"Joint Base Cape Cod is not really part of what I would describe as a neighborhood or a community. It's what it is, it's a military base. And I think for most of these folks, if they get their paperwork squared away, the big thing that they and we would like to see them do is figure out some way to turn that into work, because that's the reason most of them say they came in the first place," he's said before.