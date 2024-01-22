Alleged drunk driver pleads not guilty to charges in fatal Lakeville crash

A man charged with motor vehicle homicide and drunk driving in a fatal crash involving four cars in Lakeville, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Monday.

David DeLorenzo, 73, of Lakeville, was arrested after the crash on Main Street that left 75-year-old Richard Reed dead and sent two others to the hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Delorenzo pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Wareham District Court. He's facing charges of motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

There were four vehicles involved in the crash - a Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Camry, Audi S4, and a Chevrolet Silverado. According to prosecutors, DeLorenzo was driving the Santa Fe. Reed, who was in the Camry, was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the Camry was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Audi was also taken to the hospital, while the driver of the Silverado was treated on scene.

DeLorenzo was arrested after his release from the hospital. He's currently being held on a $1,000 bail with conditions including GPS monitoring, a curfew, no alcohol with testing three times a day, and no driving.

The investigation into the crash continues.

