Somerville

Alleged Gunman in Deadly Somerville Shooting Due in Court Thursday

Robert Favreau, 22, was shot to death in a home on Ware Street in Somerville, Massachusetts; 26-year-old Edson Marino, with whom Favreau had been staying, was arrested

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC10 Boston

The alleged gunman in a deadly shooting is due in Somerville District Court Thursday.

26-year-old Edson Marino allegedly shot 22-year-old Robert Favreau in an argument between roommates that took a violent turn just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Ware Street, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

“The victim and Mr. Marino allegedly got into a verbal altercation that escalated to the point where the defendant ultimately shot the victim," Ryan said.

Favreau was pronounced dead inside the two-family home after police arrived. Marino was found outside with a gun and arrested. Ryan said a woman hiding in a closet called 911 when the incident was unfolding.

"She was able to give them a fairly detailed account," Ryan said. "Officers were clearly prepared, had already had emergency personnel dispatched to provide assistance immediately to Mr. Favreau.”

Favreau had been staying with Marino for several months, according to Ryan.

Marino has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and a firearm possession charge. Additional charges are expected.

It was not immediately clear if Marino had an attorney.

