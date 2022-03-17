Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Holy Cross

Amanda Belichick Creating Her Own Coaching Legacy

Amanda Belichick, the daughter of Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, is sharing her journey from college lacrosse star to Head Coach of the Women’s Lacrosse Team at Holy Cross

By Craig Kolodny

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Bill Belichick will be entering his 23rd season as Patriots head coach this fall, but he’s not the only Belichick who’s a head coach in New England. His daughter – Amanda Belichick, is in her seventh season leading the Holy Cross Women’s Lacrosse Team.

Amanda remembers her family always playing lacrosse growing up, but the message from her parents was simple: “Do what makes you happy”.

After playing lacrosse at Wesleyan, Amanda never envisioned being a coach. But after getting an opportunity after college, she found herself sticking with the sport she loved.

Amanda’s built a culture at Holy Cross rooted in respect, hard work, and collaboration. She’s always encouraging her players and serves as a role model to her team.

She’s thrilled with the opportunities more and more women are receiving in sports.

"There's so many women who I think are being incredibly brave and courageous in doing things that break ceilings. It’s women asking for things that maybe they didn't get before," she told NBC10 Boston & NECN.

Holy Cross is currently 3-4 this season and has won back-to-back games.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More sports news

NCAA Tournament Mar 16

Who Holds NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Individual Records?

Business Mar 16

After MLB Streaming Deals, the Battles for Two Big NFL Media Properties Come Into Focus

This article tagged under:

Holy CrossSportsCollege sportsAmanda Belichickwomens lacrosse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us