Ambulance stolen from Heywood Hospital in Gardner

An ambulance was stolen from a hospital in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to state police and hospital officials.

Massachusetts State Police say the theft was reported in the around of Route 68. Viewer video shows an ambulance being chased by several police cruisers in the area.

Heywood Hospital confirmed there was an "unauthorized use" of one of their emergency vehicles during a situation that started in their Emergency Department around 5:37 p.m. Hospital officials said that the situation is stable and under investigation.

More details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

