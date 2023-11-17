AMC opens new theater on Causeway Street

AMC announced the opening of AMC Causeway 13, the first new AMC to open in the Boston area since 2017 on Thursday.

This AMC will be part of The Hub on Causeway, the development on the site of the former Boston Garden.

The theatre will count with hugescreens, state-of-the-art projection, and comfortable recliner and traditional seating.

In the coming weeks, they will also be adding AMC MacGuffins, which offers beer, wine and cocktails for moviegoers 21 and older.

“The Boston area has a long history of being one of the best moviegoing markets in the country, and we’re excited to open a theatre that will deliver on AMC’s promise to make movies better for our guests,” said Dan Ellis, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations & Development Officer at AMC.

“BXP is thrilled to welcome AMC to The Hub on Causeway and showcase their innovative and affordable movie-going experience to both locals and visitors. AMC’s opening further solidifies the neighborhood surrounding The Hub as the entertainment and creative district for the City of Boston,” said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP’s Boston region.

For mor information, you can go to amctheatres.com