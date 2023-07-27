Amid extreme heat, 10 pools in Boston are closed

As many in Massachusetts look for ways to beat the heat, more than half of Boston's pools are closed for renovations and repairs.

Community activists are calling on the city to invest in fixing the pools so they can provide relief during heat waves.

"The heart of the community center is the pool, and when the pool is down, the center loses participants," activist Domingos DaRosa said.

DaRosa used to lifeguard at the Holland Community Center Pool in Dorchester. It is one of 10 city-operated pools that are currently closed.

"It's mostly Black and brown neighborhoods that the pools are closed. Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan and Hyde Park, none of our pools are usable because they are in disrepair," DaRosa said.

A city spokesperson confirmed the closures. Some are closed due to Boston Public Schools construction projects. Other pools are shuttered due repairs needed.

The city is working on renovating some of the pools. City officials just reopened the newly renovated Paris Street Community Pool in East Boston earlier this month.

At a drop in day camp in Dorchester, staff set up inflatable pools since their closest community pool is closed. Organizers said they showed up at 5 a.m. to set it up and make sure kids still had a way to cool off.

"You have to make your own pool, bring out the house, bring out the tarp, call a friend and just try to cool off," a counselor said.