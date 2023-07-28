Amtrak kills person who'd waited for another train to pass Andover street

A person was killed by an Amtrak train at an Andover, Massachusetts, rail crossing after they'd waited for another train to pass going the other way on Thursday, officials said.

The person had been standing near the intersection of Essex Street and the train tracks — the crossing is near the Andover MBTA Commuter Rail stop — waiting for a southbound train to pass the intersection about 4:30 p.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

While exact details of what happened next weren't immediately clear, prosecutors said the person was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train heading north through Andover right after the southbound train cleared the intersection.

Officials shared that the lights and gates at the crossing were engaged and working for both trains. They didn't share the identity of the person who was killed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MBTA commuter trains were canceled Thursday afternoon as police investigated what happened, and the agency brought in shuttle buses to bring passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill. Amtrak Downeaster Train 685 was delayed about 3 hours amid the police activity.

⚠️ Haverhill Line passengers are experiencing severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Andover.



🚍 A bus shuttle will replace train service between Ballardvale and Haverhill until further notice. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 27, 2023

Andover, state, Amtrak and MBTA police were investigating what happened, prosecutors said.