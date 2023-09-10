Andover schools closed Monday due to widespread storm damage, power outages

Schools in Andover, Massachusetts are closed on Monday after thunderstorms on Friday left widespread damages and power outages across the town.

In a letter to parents and staff on Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Magda Parvey said many of the district’s schools remain without power with an unclear timeline for restoration.

"Several National Grid vehicles are causing road closures or blockages which will make traveling for buses and families unsafe and sidewalk cleanup remains ongoing," Parvey wrote. "These blockages have also prevented public works crews access to clean up roads and sidewalks."

Parvey said families will be kept updated on the progress and when school will resume.

The Town will have cooling and charging stations available to families at the Memorial Hall Library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.