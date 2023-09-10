Andover

Andover schools closed Monday due to widespread storm damage, power outages

menor arrollado 27 oct
NBC10

Schools in Andover, Massachusetts are closed on Monday after thunderstorms on Friday left widespread damages and power outages across the town.

In a letter to parents and staff on Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Magda Parvey said many of the district’s schools remain without power with an unclear timeline for restoration.

"Several National Grid vehicles are causing road closures or blockages which will make traveling for buses and families unsafe and sidewalk cleanup remains ongoing," Parvey wrote. "These blockages have also prevented public works crews access to clean up roads and sidewalks."

Parvey said families will be kept updated on the progress and when school will resume.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Town will have cooling and charging stations available to families at the Memorial Hall Library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Andover
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us