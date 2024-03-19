Dracut

Apartment unit in Dracut destroyed by fire

One unit is uninhabitable, while neighboring apartments suffered smoke damage, Patterson said

An apartment unit in Dracut, Massachusetts, was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred just after midnight on Pearl Street at a 12-unit apartment building, the Dracut Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the front windows and front door of a unit, officials said.

A person living in the unit was able to escape safely, according to fire officials.

Fire Chief Richard Patterson said there were working smoking detectors and that about 25 residents were evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

