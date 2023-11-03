Resident pistol-whipped during home invasion in Dracut

A Dracut, Massachusetts, resident was pistol-whipped during a home invasion on Thursday and now the search is on for the attackers.

Dracut police said they were called to the home on Arkansas Drive around 8 p.m. Investigators believe two armed men forced their way into a home and restrained the person inside. When a second resident came home, they pistol-whipped them, leaving the victim with a severe cut on the head.

The suspects are described as male and were wearing masks and dark clothing. They escaped on foot down Arkansas Drive, toward Bouchard Street.

The resident who was pistol-whipped was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the injuries do not appear life-threatening. The other victim was treated at the scene.

Police did not immediately say if anything was stolen from the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-957-2123/