Apparent fire near MBTA Orange Line station in Boston, service suspended

An apparent fire on the Orange Line is causing major delays in Boston Wednesday.

Images shared on social media showed what appeared to be a track fire near a station and smoke filling the air at the station. Firefighters were also seen inside a smoky station.

The MBTA's Twitter account responded by noting the agency was "looking into an issue with the third rail at the station."

Good Afternoon. We are looking into an issue with the third rail at the station. Orange Line Officials and Boston Fire are on scene. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2023

Separately, the agency said Orange Line trains were being suspended between North Station and Back Bay because of the third rail issue at the Tufts Medical Center station. The Green Line was available for alternative service.

Earlier, the T had said that southbound Orange Line trains were facing delays over 30 minutes.

Orange Line Update: Service is temporarily suspended between North Station and Back Bay while we investigate an issue with the third rail at Tufts Medical Center. Riders can use Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2023

Orange Line Update: Southbound delays of more than 30 minutes due to fire department activity near Tufts Medical Center. Riders are encouraged to use Green Line service between North Station and Back Bay — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2023

The Boston Fire Department didn't immediately share information on responding to a fire on the Orange Line.

Last July, an Orange Line train caught fire over the Mystic River, prompting scores of passengers to evacuate off the bridge. That fire came amid a federal review of the T sparked by a slew of prior incidents involving trains.

Flames and smoke poured from an MBTA Orange Line train crossing the Mystic River in Somerville on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Passengers had to evacuate the train from windows and walk down the bridge to safety.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.