WATCH LIVE: Leominster mayor gives update on flooding

Another bout of severe rain whipped through Massachusetts on Monday night, causing flash flooding in Leominster and other communities that the governor has called "catastrophic."

Early Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation alert for people in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook, along Central Street, Fall Brook and the North Nashua River in Leominster, citing a potential issue with the Barrett Park Pond Dam. Shelter is available at Skyview Middle School, MEMA said.

Schools in Leominster were closed on Tuesday, after the intense rain closed roads like Route 2, caused sinkholes and led to cars getting stuck. A state of emergency was declared in the city. An emergency shelter was opened at Frances Drake Elementary School on Viscoloid Avenue.

#Leominster - Due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, persons in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central St, Fall Brook & the North Nashua River, should evacuate & safely leave the area. Shelter is available at Skyview Middle School. — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 12, 2023

Elsewhere in the city, a building partially collapsed on Spruce Street.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella is urging people to stay off the roads of Leominster after severe flooding left many vehicles stuck in the water and washed away stretches of pavement.

Crews actually searched the building that houses a flea market and some businesses because of initial reports that people may have been trapped in the basement.

Flooding created gridlock throughout Leominster and treacherous driving, especially as it got dark.

People who got caught in the worst of it said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“Just insanity, huge floods… can’t go anywhere, I mean everything’s flooded out, it’s just absolute chaos," Ethan Blake said.

Flash flooding submerged vehicles and left sinkholes on the roadways in Leominster, with heavy rain also impacting other parts of the state.

“My car actually stood still for one moment, I guess that’s how deep – and I have a Jeep and it’s pretty tall, so there are certain parts where it’s very, very deep," Anthony Morenos said.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, along with other local and state officials, will give an update on the flooding response at 7 a.m. A livestream will be available on this story.

There was a flash flood warning in the area Monday evening.

"There are catastrophic floods in the Leominster area and other communities across the state this evening," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement Monday night. "My heart goes out to the impacted communities and public safety personnel.

Mayor Mazzarella was urging people on Monday night to stay off the roads.

"There are roads that are washed out and you can't tell, cause you're seeing maybe what looks like a few inches of water, but there's a road that's washed out from underneath it," he said. "We've had tow trucks here all night long towing people out and rescuing people that end up in water that looks like it's six or eight inches — it ends up being two or three feet."

Outside of Leominster, there also was flooding reported in Rhode Island, other regions of Massachusetts and Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Fitchburg and Providence Lines of the MBTA Commuter Rail were both seeing delays on Tuesday morning due to flooding in the Leominster and Providence areas.