Gardner

Armed Man Arrested After Standoff with Police

Linwood Fisher was arrested and faces charges after a standoff with police

By Nathalie Sczublewski

police-lights-dark

A Gardner man is facing charges after arming himself and refusing to leave a building peacefully Saturday night. 

Officers responded to 168 Parker St. for a domestic disturbance incident. Police removed the two parties involved in the disturbance toward a safe location. Linwood Fisher, 34, of Gardner, barricaded himself in his apartment.

Several witnesses confirmed that Fisher was armed with a shotgun and he did not respond to police requests. 

State Police took Fisher into custody without further incident. Police found a 16 gauge shot gun and one 308 caliber rifle with ammunition. 

Fisher was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, two counts of firearm possession without a license and possession of ammunition without

