Armed robbery of Lowell convenience store under investigation

The armed robbery of a convenience store in Lowell, Massachusetts, is under investigation.

It happened in just seconds. A man armed with a gun walked into the Windsor Shoppe on Westford Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Store owner Gita Patel says the man had a mask on and demanded all the cash in the register.

She handed over the smaller bills, but kept the bigger denominations. Still, he got away with about $300.

Patel was not injured, but she was shaken up.

The Lowell Police Department says officers searched the area for the suspect. A K9 was brought in, as well.

No arrests have been made.