Suspect in fatal Lowell shooting arrested in California

A suspect in a fatal shooting last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested in California, authorities say.

Dustin Defrietas, 19, of Lowell, was arrested earlier this week in Stockton, California, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be brought back to Massachusetts for arraignment at a later date.

Defrietas was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Sakdara Khoeun at a party at a residence on Westford Street in Lowell on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. Khoeun was brought to a local hospital by his friends and died later that day.

An autopsy determined that Khoeun's cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Based on their investigation, police were granted a warrant for Defrietas' arrest on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

The case remains under investigation by state and Lowell police.