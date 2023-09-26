Armed robbery suspect arrested after standoff in Dorchester, police say

A man wanted in an armed robbery over the weekend was arrested after an hourslong standoff at a home in Dorchester on Tuesday morning, Boston police said.

Officers arrived at the home on Seaver Street near Erie Street about 10:30 p.m. Monday to speak with Andrew Singleton, 38, about the armed robbery Saturday afternoon nearby on Galway Street, police said. Singleton had been identified as a suspect in the robbery, in which money was stolen and a firearm was displayed, through surveillance footage of a car.

When the officers knocked on the door Monday night, no one answered, but they heard movement inside. Police said the officers learned that the suspect was barricaded inside and had a gun.

Negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene, and the SWAT team forced their way inside after negotiations. Singleton was arrested on a charge of armed robbery, police said.

He's due to face the charge in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.