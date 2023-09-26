Boston

Armed robbery suspect arrested after standoff in Dorchester, police say

A SWAT team forced their way inside a home on Seaver Street after negotiations with the armed robbery suspect

By Asher Klein

A member of a Boston police SWAT team at a standoff in Dorchester early Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A man wanted in an armed robbery over the weekend was arrested after an hourslong standoff at a home in Dorchester on Tuesday morning, Boston police said.

Officers arrived at the home on Seaver Street near Erie Street about 10:30 p.m. Monday to speak with Andrew Singleton, 38, about the armed robbery Saturday afternoon nearby on Galway Street, police said. Singleton had been identified as a suspect in the robbery, in which money was stolen and a firearm was displayed, through surveillance footage of a car.

When the officers knocked on the door Monday night, no one answered, but they heard movement inside. Police said the officers learned that the suspect was barricaded inside and had a gun.

Negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene, and the SWAT team forced their way inside after negotiations. Singleton was arrested on a charge of armed robbery, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He's due to face the charge in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

More Dorchester news

Boston Sep 22

Postal worker robbed in Dorchester

dorchester Sep 22

Bicyclist critically injured after crashing into school bus on Dorchester Avenue

This article tagged under:

Bostondorchesterarmed robbery
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us