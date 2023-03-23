Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
HINGHAM

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Hingham

The robbery got away with an unspecified amount of money, police said

By Jeff Saperstone and Matt Fortin

An armed robbery that police say happened Wednesday afternoon in Hingham, Massachusetts, is under investigation as detectives search for the robber.

The robbery happened at Richdale Food Shops on Lincoln Street at around 2 p.m., when a man walked into the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The man got away with money, but the amount has not been specified.

The suspect is described as being around 6 feet fall and having a beard. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a New York Yankees cap, black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants and a surgical mask, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham police detectives at 781-749-1212 or by emailing detectives@hpd.org.

You can also submit anonymous tips on Hingham police's website.

More Hingham News

HINGHAM Mar 21

Scammers Are Targeting Teens by Asking Them to Send Nude Photos Online, Then Blackmailing Them

HINGHAM Mar 9

Driver Charged in Hingham Apple Store Crash Due Back in Court

This article tagged under:

HINGHAM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us