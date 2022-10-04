Employee Arrested in Connection with Reported Northeastern University Explosion

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the reported Northeastern University explosion on Sept. 13, the FBI announced Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the man arrested was Jason Duhaime, the Northeastern employee who had originally reported the incident.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office have scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. at Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston to release further details.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has arrested and charged a Texas man in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University. Details at 11:30 a.m. news conference with @bostonpolice and @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators had reported weeks ago that investigators were eyeing Duhaime, the person who opened the package that exploded at Northestern University in Boston. But until now, no charges had been filed.

Duhaime manages virtual reality, augmented reality and 360 immersive technology at Northeastern. He has not responded to previous requests for comment.

Students said last month that the nameplate on his office had been removed.

Police had initially announced that a 45-year-old received minor injuries in the explosion. Sources previously told NBC10 Boston the investigation was being investigated as a possible hoax, and that the blast wasn't caused by an explosive device but an over-pressurized case.

In the case was a note criticizing virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The note, which contained grammatical issues, misspellings and copious exclamation marks, characterized virtual reality as a government operation, according to a copy obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

The package delivered to Northeastern University's Holmes Hall reportedly exploded when it was opened, sending Duhaime to the hospital with minor injuries and launching a local, state and federal investigation.

But a court affidavit says Duhaime fabricated the claim that he was injured, as the case contained no sharp objects, and he wrote the threatening letter himself.

"There is probable cause to believe, therefore, that DUHAIME conveyed false and misleading information related to an explosive device to the 911 operator, and that he made materially false statements to a federal agent about the Subject Case and the cause of his injuries," the affidavit reads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.